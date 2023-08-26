Finally Italy

The long-awaited return of Formula 1 to Italy is approaching. After the Emilia Romagna flood canceled the possibility of racing at Imola, this season the only world championship round in our country will be at the beginning of September at Monza. An appointment that, despite the monopoly exercised by Red Bull in the first half of the season, still promises to attract many Italian enthusiasts on the grandstands of the Brianza circuit.

Just dedicated entirely to spectators will be the Fanzone. The area, set up between the straight opposite the pits and the high-speed loop, will be freely accessible on Thursday, when the F2 and F3 drivers will be protagonists. From Friday, however, entry will be limited to ticket holders only. The protagonists at that point will become the drivers and team principals of Formula 1, but not only them.

499P guest of honor

In fact, a special catwalk will be reserved for the already legendary Ferrari 499Pthe car that this year brought the Prancing Horse back to the victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Car #51, driven to triumph by the crew of Giovinazzi-Pier Guidi-Calado, will in fact be among the great protagonists of the Fanzone.

They will then also be present in this area some made in Italy single-seaters from the past which have in their own way become iconic in the imagination of motorsport enthusiasts: the Alfa Romeo 182 (1982), Minardi 189 (1989), BMS/Dallara-Cosworth 190 (1990), Lambo 291 (1991), Fondmetal GR02 (1992 ). An overview not to be missed for all lovers of this sport.