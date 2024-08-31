F1 Monza, FP3 standings

F1 Monza, the FP3 report

The last free practice session in Monza, before this afternoon’s qualifying, was the prerogative of the Mercedes. At least on the single lap in fact the silver arrows were the fastest, with Hamilton in front of Russelldespite a very close group of leading drivers. The first seven are in fact gathered in just 346 thousandths.

The virtual podium is closed by Ferrari Charles Leclercwhich in turn precedes the two McLarenthe Red Bull of Verstappen, and the other red of Sainz. Positive surprises are the two Williams, with Albon eighth and the debutant Colapinto an excellent ninth. Closing the top-10 is the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg. Sergio Perez is far behind once again, only 18th but without having made his fastest lap on the soft tyre.

