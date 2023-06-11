MotoGP 2023 | Italian GP, ​​Warm Up standings



Bezzecchi in great shape

In the ten minutes dedicated to the Warm Up of the MotoGP class on Sunday morning, it was Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) the fastest of all in 1’46.286, preceding Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) by just three cents and Brad Binder (KTM) by eight.

The riders did just one run, consisting of five or six laps, to check that everything was ok on their bikes and to evaluate the conditions of the Mugello track. The sun is shining on the Tuscan track at the moment and the track is dry. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) finished fourth, with the same time as Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). Sixth position for the winner of the Sprint, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), did not force Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 20th and not physically at the top yet.

Appointment therefore for the Italian Grand Prixwhich will leave at 2.00 pm and will see Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) in the front row, with good chances for the Italian champion to repeat Saturday’s success.

Joan Mir (Honda) and Alex Rins (Honda LCR) did not compete in the Warm Up and will not take to the track either, the former struggling with a little finger injury and the latter with a multi-fragmented tibia and fibula fracture. Rins has already been operated on in Florence and an external brace has been applied to him and will go under the knife again in Spain in the next few days.