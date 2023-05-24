After finalizing a council of ministers this Tuesday, May 23, the Government of Italy announced an aid package for the thousands of people who were affected by the prolonged rains last week in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna. As the weather conditions improve, some inhabitants of the area began to return to their homes, while they add their efforts to achieve a long reconstruction and the alarms remain on.

They have been cataloged as the worst floods of the last century in Italy and, little by little, the magnitude of the damage is becoming known in the region known for its medieval cities.

The Italian Government decreed aid for more than 2,000 million euroswith which they hope to rebuild the damage generated by the overflow of more than twenty rivers, which generated chaos and the blockade of some 400 highways, according to the ‘Rai’ chain.

Among the measures announced are tax and contribution exemptions until August 31 for the victims, as well as an extension of the state of emergency to other municipalities that had not been covered in a first announcement.

“This is a comprehensive package of measures approved as a first important response to the territories affected by the flood,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a press conference.

The 46-year-old politician visited flood-affected areas after her arrival from the G7 summit in Japan. From Ravenna, Meloni assured that speaking with the victims was “a moving experience”.

“Today in Emilia-Romagna to see for ourselves the difficult situation in which this land finds itself. (…) The first resources will be for emergencies and for all the necessary measures to exempt companies and citizens from paying taxes (…)”, said the far-right leader on Twitter.

Oggi in Emilia-Romagna per vedere di persona la difficile situazione in cui si trova questa terra.

Il compito del Governo e dello Stato, oltre all’incredibile lavoro della Protezione Civile, delle Forze dell’Ordine, delle Forze Armate, dei Vigili del Fuoco e della Guardia… pic.twitter.com/1RyNtpm5Ke — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 21, 2023



Since the robust rains began, reports at least 13 dead, 36,000 evacuees and others 27,000 were left without electricity in their homesaccording to the company Enel.

Alert remains active

Although the weather conditions in the region have improved considerably, the red alert remains, while some 10,000 people have returned to their homes and add their efforts to fix the damage.







Since the emergency began, firefighters and rescue forces have reported at least 5,000 emergency responses.

Stefano Bonaccini, Governor of Emilia-Romagna, thanked “the effort” and the “choral” work between regional and national institutions to deal with the emergency.

Aid from the countries of the region

Eight European Union (EU) countries, including Austria, Germany and France, have offered fire crews through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to help with clean-up and earth containment efforts.

“The petition follows severe weather conditions in Italy that have caused floods and landslides in recent days, affecting in particular the northern region of Emilia-Romagna,” read a statement from the European Commission.

Meanwhile, the Italian authorities remain in “close contact” with the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre.

With EFE and local media