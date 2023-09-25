Home page World

There are traditionally many international guests at the Oktoberfest. So that they too can sing along to all the marquee songs, an Italian put a special idea into practice.

Munich – “There is a Hofbräuhaus in Munich, but brothels have to go so that vice doesn’t have a chance in this beautiful city,” for the vast majority of Germans, the melody will jump into their heads when they hear these lines. “Scandal in the Restricted District” by the Spider Murphy Gang is one of the folk festival songs that many can sing in their sleep. And of course there are numerous others, like the evenings on the Oktoberfest show. For the international guests, however, the song lyrics are foreign. And it’s not always easy to understand given the noise in the tents. A man from Italy wants to remedy this.

Italians give away text books with Oktoberfest songs

53-year-old Aldo from Modena has been coming to Munich for Oktoberfest every year for 24 years. “I like it because here you can meet the world,” he says. The tent of his choice this year: the Ochsenbraterei. And there are actually a particularly large number of international guests there on the second weekend of the Oktoberfest. It is traditionally an “Italian weekend”. And Aldo takes care of his compatriots. He gives away small printed booklets with the inscription “Oktoberfest – Lieder & Songs”. In it, Aldo collects English and German Oktoberfest songs and prints them including the lyrics. “This means that a Frenchman or a Finnish person who doesn’t even know the words to the songs can sing together with all the other people,” explains Aldo, explaining the motivation behind the campaign. “It makes people happy.”

Oktoberfest text books are a gift to share Munich cosiness

In fact, some visitors are standing on the benches and leafing through the magazines. Arranged alphabetically, in addition to “Scandal in the Restricted Area” there are also hits such as “Atemlos”, “Sierre Madre” and “Ham kummst”. 53-year-old Aldo sees the booklets as a gift. It is his way of sharing “the joy and happiness, the comfort that one would find here in Munich”. One or two songs are missing from the repertoire this year. This year’s magazines are still from 2019. So if you want to find the scandalous hit “Layla” or “We Say Thank You” by the Flippers, you’ll be looking in vain. But Aldo is coming back to Oktoberfest next year, so maybe he’ll have the book up to date by then.

