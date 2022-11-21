Life is a game is the title of a new Italian talk show dedicated to video games, online from today on the Samsung Electronics YouTube channel, in which exponents of the gaming world, including Dario Moccia, a popular streamer, and Metaverse expert Lorenzo Cappannari , CEO and Co-Founder of AnotheReality, discussed starting from the data of a research conducted by BVA Doxa for Samsung, presented by Cristina Liverani, Unit Manager and Marta Rho, Senior Researcher. A survey that photographs the link between entertainment and technology for GenZ, also looking at the youngest kids, from 8 years old, to better understand and interpret the evolution of behavior. The results that emerged once again highlight that technology plays a fundamental role for Generation Z: 68% of those interviewed believe that technology is the absolute protagonist of their future. Young people aged between 18 and 29 (a heterogeneous target: just under half of them are still studying, the others are working) attribute an important function to technology in facilitating social life (43%), but also in supporting their own well-being (42 %) and to express one’s personal creativity (38%).

One in three boys indicates gaming among the first forms of entertainment they think of for their free time. 65% of 18-29 year olds play video games, with a peak of 75% if we consider males. Consoles (57%), smartphones (54%), PCs (36%) are the devices used to play video games. But the passion for the game begins well before the age of 18. Based on data from the Doxa Junior analysis, over 50% of 10-16 year olds own a console and 40% of them play from their smartphone. Playing in company and the sense of community that is created is highly appreciated by Generation Z: the shared dimension of the game with friends concerns 44% of players and grows by more than half, reaching 54% for those who declare they play online with friends or with other people they don’t know, but with whom they share a passion. This percentage grows to 60% among males.

A particular focus in the research was dedicated to the Metaverse. 83% of young people have heard of Metaverse at least once, which confirms the current trend; the references to the concepts of virtual, futuristic mean that it is considered the top of technological innovation. However, knowledge turns out to be superficial: only one interviewee out of three claims to know well what it is and to know its functioning mechanisms. The Metaverse leads to new possibilities, to the exploration of new worlds, new adventures, parallel universes that allow you to express yourself freely. 35% believe it is “a virtual reality that intertwines with everyday life”, for 29% it represents an escape from reality, a reality in which everyone can be whatever they want (27%). It is no coincidence therefore, that the first applications are imagined in the world of games (53%), art (27%) and fashion (23%).