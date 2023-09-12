The results of a study conducted by Samsung at a European level highlight that for 49% of Italian gamers, online gaming acts as a meeting place to interact with other gamers and a virtual space where authentic bonds can be created: 30% of Italian players form friendships by meeting and playing online. The Gaming Relationship Report 2023, an online study revealing the impact of gaming on social interaction and personal development, as well as the evolution of the use of gaming devices, was conducted in five European countries. The results of the survey, which involved over 7,500 European gamers, reveal that online gaming acts as a virtual meeting place for Italian gamers: almost half of them interact with other players (49%). Younger people socialize more: 73% of those interviewed in the age group between 18 and 24 interact with other players online. Italian gamers (30%) are those who make the greatest number of friends through video games: 56% of Italian players between 18 and 24 years old and 42% between 25 and 34 years old have created online through gaming friendships that go beyond the screen and the gaming session.

Gaming has become a massive entertainment phenomenon across Europe: on average 62% of European gamers aged between 18 and 44 play at least once a week. “Gaming is an ever-expanding activity in Europe that promotes human connection, achievement and personal growth for millions of gamers. At Samsung, we put technology at the heart of their well-being and support all types of gamers, wherever they are, with innovative solutions and concrete initiatives, such as our new ‘Embrace your Game’ platform. We ensure the development of gamers’ skills by offering the best resources for gaming”, declared Emanuele De Longhi, Head of Marketing Communication & Media of Samsung Electronics Italia.

The report highlights the significant role gaming plays in promoting social contacts among European gamers aged between 18 and 44, a third of whom develop new relationships (friends or partners) through this activity. However, the extent to which they interact online varies between countries. In France only a third of players interact online, a figure that suggests a more moderate approach to gaming as a social platform. In contrast, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy show higher levels of online interaction between players, with percentages of 41%, 42%, 46% and 49% respectively. These figures indicate how gaming is increasingly considered a valuable tool for connecting with other players and building relationships across Europe, going beyond geographical borders and cultural differences. The gamers who make the greatest number of friends through video games are Italians (30%) and Spanish (26%). In the UK, over a quarter of gamers have made friends online, probably helped by the fact that English remains the universal language of online gaming. Contrary to stereotypes, many gamers spend an equal or even greater amount of time using gaming to socialize rather than play, as do almost a third of gamers in France (30%) and the UK (35%).

Online gaming acts as a meeting place for Italian gamers, where almost half of them interact with other players (49%). The age group between 18 and 44 years old is the one that benefits the most, considering that 58% of them interact with other players and that this percentage reaches 73% in the age group between 18 and 24 years old. Experienced gamers (65%), in particular, actively cultivate interactions related to gaming. Friendships are born in virtual contexts and almost a third of gamers create authentic bonds by meeting and playing online (30%). 56% of gamers between 18 and 24 years old and 42% between 25 and 34 years old have created friendships online through gaming that go beyond the screen and the gaming session. Gaming increasingly has a significant impact on pride and personal satisfaction, so much so that in European countries one gamer in five is prouder of the successes achieved in gaming than of educational or professional results. For Italian players, gaming is first and foremost a socialization platform that significantly contributes to the development of the community spirit: in fact, 29% of gamers feel connected with others, a percentage that reaches 79% among players who establish new relationships and interact every week.

Although gaming is primarily a recreational activity, a third of gamers would welcome specific training or advice on how to improve their performance. If we consider the democratization of gaming, there are around 3 million Italians who would like to improve their gaming skills. Younger players (53% of the 18-24 age group) and expert gamers (45%) are the most interested in this possibility. The report also highlights that gaming helps develop self-esteem and social skills, advantages enjoyed by a third of Italian gamers and half (51%) of those aged between 18 and 24. This means that Italian gamers do not simply view video games as a solitary activity, but use them as a means to socialize and develop their skills, without necessarily playing alone.

Gaming has become an impressive entertainment phenomenon throughout Europe, where Spain leads the ranking with 89% of the population dedicated to this recreational activity, followed by France with 78%. At least 6 out of 10 European citizens are regular gamers, and Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy dominate the gaming landscape, boasting a notable percentage (56%) of players who dedicate themselves to it at least once a week. Gaming attracts an ever-increasing number of Italian participants, where a very high percentage of the population, equal to 83%, is entertained with new gaming content and 71% continues to play actively. The democratization of gaming is spreading within society, but some groups are showing more intense involvement. A staggering 93% of people aged 18 to 44 have experimented with gaming at least once in their lives, and 83% of them still play regularly.