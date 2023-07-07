On the evening of 7 July, the 2023 edition of the Italian Video Game Awardsan award established to encourage the development of video games in our area.

Presenter and streamer Aoife Wilson, flanked by 7 expert judges from the world of video games, awarded different categories of the gaming worldobviously referring to Italian developers and development houses.

Let’s see what they were Winners for each category:

Best Game: tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Most innovative game: Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)

Best Debut Game: Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)

Exceptional Italian team: Ubisoft Milan

Exceptional Individual Contribution: Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milano)

Let’s go find out the small big studios that make our country talk about even abroad in the videogame field: let’s start with tERRORbane by BitNinte Studio.

Presented as an upswing in the graphics and mechanics of a 16-bit JRPG, terRORbane offers an innovative and tantalizing experience: parody, breaking the fourth wall and the genius of situations are the order of the day.

Saturnalia is a 100% Italian game: not only is the Santa Ragione team completely made up of our fellow villagers, but the game is set in a small Sardinian village infested by dark forces: a swirling and very powerful horror from an emotional point of view.

Finally, let’s talk about Venice 2089 (since Ubisoft Milano certainly needs no introduction) and the will of the Safe Place team to make us reflect on the phenomenon of climate change, setting this adventure title in the hypothetical Venice of the future.