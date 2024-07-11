Home page World

After being sentenced to life imprisonment, the 39-year-old was wanted across Europe. (Archive photo) © LaPresse/Zuma Press/dpa

After ten days of searching, the escape is over: a 39-year-old Italian who burned his uncle in the oven has been arrested – at home in Italy.

Brescia – After a ten-day search across Europe, an Italian man has been arrested for murdering his uncle and burning him in an oven. The 39-year-old was caught by police in his house in Soiano on Lake Garda in northern Italy, the authorities announced. The exact circumstances were initially unclear. Most recently, it was suspected that the businessman had fled to Spain, possibly even to the Cape Verde Islands, before his final sentence of life imprisonment.

The Italian was also found guilty on July 1 by the Court of Cassation in Rome, the final instance. Two other courts had previously ruled that he murdered and then burned his uncle in the family-owned foundry in the northern Italian municipality in October 2015. The 50-year-old company boss had arranged to meet his wife for dinner just a few minutes earlier. Since then, there has been no trace of him.

Despite the two previous verdicts, the 39-year-old, who always protested his innocence, remained at large. When the police came to pick him up from his house on Lake Garda, he had gone into hiding, along with his partner and son. Since then, he has been wanted with an international arrest warrant. His partner and son returned to Italy from France by train on Friday – without him. The woman claimed to have lost her memory. dpa