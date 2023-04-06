Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukemia. On Wednesday he was admitted to intensive care in Milan and on Thursday Italian media write that he has leukemia, cancer in the white blood cells. Berlusconi’s brother told the ANSA news agency that he is stable and that he will make it. “Silvio is a rock.”
