There is no “pro-Russian propaganda” in the media in Italy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured during the Munich Security Conference, reports “RIA News” February 19th.

“There is no Russian propaganda in my country, 99% of the population supports Ukraine,” he said.

Speaking about the dissemination of information in social networks, the diplomat noted that Italy supports pan-European solutions in the field of copyright, which allow determining the origin of information. He also stressed that Italy is actively working to identify and freeze the assets of Russian individuals included in the sanctions lists of the European Union (EU).

On December 29 last year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained the ban on Russian media in the EU by fear of an alternative opinion. Thus, she reacted to the ban on the broadcasting of a number of Russian TV channels both in France and throughout the European Union (EU). Zakharova also expressed the opinion that Paris is the main initiator of such bans, since France has a serious influence on the EU.

On December 20, Zakharova reported that the West organized against the Russian media the largest act of totalitarian censorship in the history of the world information space. The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that in 2022 more than 40 Russian media resources were blocked and taken off the air.

Western countries began to impose new sanctions in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.