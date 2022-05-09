The purple coach Vincenzo Italiano spoke to Dazn after Fiorentina-Roma:

“We needed a result and a performance like these, we had fallen and looked fogged up. We had a great championship and we can’t ruin it in the last few moments. If we are so eager and attentive to others it is difficult, especially at home. What do you need to have continuity? It is the first year of a new path, the ups and downs are normal, the foundations have been laid and now we need to be good at growing in the right way “.

Then he added: “Amrabat he is a boy who this year had to chew bitter for the healthy competition with Torreira, but he has always been found and when he picks up the pace it is devastating. I’m happy because he had a bad time, he had sat down for a while, it was enough to rekindle the fire he has inside “. See also The blow to the effect of Venice: Nani, former United and Lazio bought

Finally on the race for Europe: “We are at the last two bars, it is a question of point to point, we are there from the beginning and we want to stay there. The square is important, it would be a dream for everyone, we want to fulfill it. My exultation? After four defeats and a bit of frustration it was half a liberation. “

May 10, 2022 (change May 9, 2022 | 23:19)

