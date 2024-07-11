FIFA and UEFA threaten Italy with suspension over government interference

Italian football is under threat of sanctions due to possible changes to the Decree on Sports, reports The Republic.

According to the source, the situation is linked to an amendment by Forza Italia member Giorgio Mule. He proposed to include provisions in the Decree allowing clubs and players to directly appeal to administrative courts of first instance, bypassing the sports courts. The change would give the leagues complete independence from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). In addition, Serie A would have the right to express its opinion on the federation’s resolutions that directly concern it.

This amendment did not satisfy the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), who see it as interference by the country’s authorities in sports. The organizations sent a letter to the federation threatening to suspend activities. If this happens, Italian clubs will be excluded from European competitions and the Club World Cup, and the country will lose the right to host Euro 2032.

The decision to host the 2032 European Football Championship in Italy was made in the fall of 2024. Turkey was another host country for the tournament.