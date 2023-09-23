Legend of Milan and the Italian national team, Giovanni Lodetti has left an indelible mark in the history of Italian football

The world of Italian football has just learned the news of the passing of a true legend of the game, who in the sixties, wearing the shirt of Milan and the Italian national team, managed to win everything. It’s about Giovanni Lodettiformer Rossoneri midfielder, then TV commentator, who passed away at the age of 81.

Born in Lurani boxesa very small municipality in the province of Lodi, on 10 August 1942, he was the son of a carpenter and, before embarking on a sporting career, he worked in a mechanical company.

He had always practiced football at an oratory level, but then at 15 years old came the call of life, that of Milan who strongly wanted him among the ranks of their team. youth team.

In 1961, after a few seasons in the youth team, he was gradually joined first teammaking his debut and winning, albeit in a reserve role, his first trophy, the Serie A championship.

His first goal with the Milan shirt came two seasons later, in 1963, by which time he had already become a staple of the team. In that season the Rossoneri won, thanks also to the fundamental contribution of Giovanni Lodetti, the Champions Cup.

Milan defeated the Portuguese champions Benfica in the final, thus becoming the first Italian team to lift the most prestigious continental trophy to the skies.

The career and post-career of Giovanni Lodetti

Breaking and running midfielder, Giovanni Lodetti, as mentioned, became a true cornerstone of the team coached by the great man Nereo Rocco.

Until 1970, the year in which the champion moved to Sampdoriawon, in addition to the aforementioned 1963 European Cup, the 1966-1967 Italian Cup, the 1967-1968 Serie A, the 1967-1968 Cup Winners’ Cup, the 1968-1969 European Cup and the 1969 Intercontinental Cup. He collected in all 288 appearances and 26 goals.

Subsequently, as mentioned, it passed to blucerchiati of Genoa, where he played in Serie A until 1974.

In the 74-75 season he was purchased by Foggia and went down to Serie B for the first time. He subsequently played for the Novarawith which he ended his career in 1978.

His presence is also important with the national. With the blue shirt he made 17 appearances and won the 1968 home European championship.