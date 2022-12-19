Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

The funeral of the late Serbian star Sinsa Mihajlovic was held, in the presence of Italian football stars, in the capital, Rome, today, Monday.

The coffin of the late star was carried by former stars such as Roberto Mancini, Attilio Lombardo and Diane Stankovic, along with others, at the Church of “Saint Mary of Angels and Marters”, amid applause from the audience.

Mihajlovic was a classmate of Mancini, the current coach of the Italian national team at Sampdoria and Lazio. Mancini then became Mihajlovic’s coach at Lazio, before bringing him to Inter Milan when he was 35 years old.

In 2004, the duo were close friends, as they won the Italian league title together with Swedish coach Sven Goran Eriksson in Lazio in the 1999-2000 season, and they also won the title with Inter Milan in 2006 as a player and coach.

Mihajlovic passed away, last Friday, after a struggle with leukemia, a news that caused sadness in Italian football, as the former Yugoslav international star spent most of his career there before his death at the age of 53.

After the end of his football career, Mihajlovic became Mancini’s assistant at Inter Milan, before becoming a coach in Bologna, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Milan and Turin, and finally coaching Bologna again for the second time.

Mihajlovic was sacked as coach of Bologna last September, after the team’s start to the current season, and the team’s players traveled to Rome to see him off.