“We support all mediations aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine,” Antonio Taiani said, in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia,” considering at the same time that “Russia must withdraw its forces from Ukraine in order for peace to be achieved.”

The minister said he was striving for “a significant Italian presence on the world stage”.

Tayani, who is currently visiting Abu Dhabi, also touched on a number of files, including illegal immigration in the Mediterranean, the Libyan crisis, rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey, and the Tunisian economy.

“We are working with our allies to confront the phenomenon of illegal immigration,” he said, adding: “We want to organize a major event in Rome to draw up policies against illegal immigration.”

“We are working to achieve stability in the Mediterranean region,” Taiani added.

On the other hand, the minister expressed Italy’s support for holding elections in Libya “until stability is achieved.”

He said, “The Libyans are the ones who will choose their government. It is very important that there be a Libyan consensus to organize the elections.”

The Italian foreign minister also talked about “encouraging rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey.”

Regarding the Tunisian economy crisis, he said, “The American role is necessary to support Tunisia,” and added, “Funds must be allocated to help it so that it can improve its economy.”