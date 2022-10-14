Alicia Bettini, Deputy Mayor of Florence, Italy, gifted the city key to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in honor of Her Highness for her great humanitarian efforts.

This gift also comes in honor of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her generous donation in favor of dozens of elderly people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” who are receiving treatment at the Montdomeni Foundation for the Care of the Elderly in Florence, Italy. Fatima bint Mubarak, in the presence of Vice Mayor Alicia Pettini, Luigi Pacuzzi, President of the Volunteer Services Center “Cesvot”, and Emanuela Pellicano, Director General of the Monte Domini Foundation, to express their appreciation and thanks for Her Highness’ generous gift to the Foundation.

The key to the city of Florence was received on behalf of Her Highness by Her Excellency Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, during the ceremony held on this occasion Thursday evening at the historic Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, in the presence of Alicia Bertini, Deputy Mayor of Florence.

The handover ceremony was also attended by “Ambassador Cristiano Magipiento, Diplomatic Adviser to the Mayor of Florence, Sarah Fusaro, Social Welfare Adviser to the Mayor, Rafael Caluso, Adviser at the Department of Political Affairs and Security of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Internal Cooperation and Luigi Pacuzzi, President of the Montedomeni Foundation and Mafalda Savoy, President of the Arab Women’s Association.” The Italian and Randa Eid, Secretary General of the Italian Arab Women’s Association.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation – in a speech delivered on behalf of Her Highness, Her Excellency Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, said: We express our thanks and pride for this gift and for giving us the keys to the beautiful city of Florence; Which reflects the depth and consolidation of the Emirati-Italian relations, which are witnessing a continuous development with the support and care of the leaderships of the two friendly countries, in order to achieve the aspirations of their peoples and push the process of sustainable development to further progress and prosperity.

Her Highness stressed the broad and comprehensive role of the city of Florence in promoting the values ​​of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity, all of which are well-established principles in the UAE society and form the core of the country’s march for the next fifty years, contributing to achieving global stability and prosperity.

Her Highness referred to the proud history of the city of Florence, being the home of the golden age of Florentine art, and the homes of Botticelli and Leonardo da Vinci.

She stressed that the people of Florence embody the honorable heritage that culminates in a historical march full of civilizational achievements and its contribution is evident throughout the world, expressing Her Highness’s deep appreciation and pride in giving her the key to the city.

Her Highness said: The archives of your great city, which are located in the Museum of Treasures in the Cathedral of San Lorenzo, and in the “Silver Museum” in the Pitti Palace, contain tangible evidence of the ancient history that unites Florence and the Arab Gulf states, including the correspondence known as “Cartgio della Signoria”, which includes Records of the city’s international relations spanning 700 years, including its relationship with the Arab Gulf states, reflecting the rooted history that unites us.

Her Highness expressed her aspirations to strengthen the historical ties that unite our two countries. She said that the people of the Emirates, through the pearl trade, played a role in the prosperity of the Renaissance, which the world sees embodied here in Florence.

Her Highness added: We thank the UAE Embassy in Italy, represented by Omar Obaid Mohammed Al-Hussan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Italian Republic, and the Office of the Mayor of Florence for their constant cooperation to strengthen relations and ensure their development.

Her Highness also expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Mrs. Randa Eid, Secretary General of the Italian Arab Women’s Association, and Mr. Luigi Paccuzzi, President of the Montedomeni ISP Foundation in Florence, for their tireless efforts to help achieve Her Highness’s endeavors to enhance the tranquility of Montedomini i SPB made its generous donation during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when these contributions were critical to advancing efforts to alleviate the hardships experienced by the community in Montedome.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi presented a souvenir to the municipality of Florence, which is a wall carpet from the special designs of the Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed project on the occasion of the Thursday National Day of the United Arab Emirates, and designed by Emirati artist Mariam Taher, where it was woven This rug was made by a skilled Afghan in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The design is inspired by the development of the United Arab Emirates over time from the camel, which is a symbol of the past and represents travel, wealth, resilience, hope and prosperity. Because the camel is one of the Arab creatures that facilitated livelihoods for the Emiratis in the past. Where the camel was and still is a major source of support for our ancestors, and they represent the Emirates journey, which witnessed an amazing development of identity. The repetition and transparency of beauty slogans emphasizes the importance of recognizing the historical beginnings of the Emirates while allowing adaptation to modern concepts. As the icon rises, it becomes more solid and opaque, which is how we want to visualize our future expansion.

For his part, Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, said: It is a great occasion to witness today handing over the keys to the ancient Italian city of Florence to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, in appreciation of the efforts of Her Highness’s continuous efforts to advance the level of women, their empowerment and their leadership, in addition to Her Highness’s numerous humanitarian and charitable contributions around the world, and Her Highness’s pioneering role in serving the issues of motherhood, childhood, the elderly, refugees, charitable, humanitarian, cultural and social work, and in recognition of the initiatives and generous contributions that she launched during the COVID-19 pandemic period in Italy. And the city of Florence in particular, in solidarity with the friendly Italian people, who today bear witness to the achievements of the pioneer of women’s work, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and writes in golden letters this deserved honor in the history record that has deep roots between the two friendly countries.

In turn, Alicia Bettini, Deputy Mayor of Florence, said: This honor comes as an expression of our appreciation for the continued humanitarian role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and out of respect for the values ​​that are the source of her generous initiatives, and prompted her to establish many Associations and humanitarian and cultural institutions to defend women’s rights and promote opportunities for their prosperity and to support the younger generations, at the local and international levels.

For his part, Luigi Pacozzi, President of the Montdomeni Foundation, praised the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and her generous response to the campaign’s activities and solidarity with the conditions of elderly patients. The humanitarian gesture from Her Highness to support the Foundation’s efforts in facing the health crisis caused by the outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus among the elderly inmates of the Foundation, noting that the initiative contributed to alleviating the suffering of others and at a time of adversity, peoples and hearts unite on the path of giving and providing assistance to the weak. .

The Arab and Italian Women’s Association “AIWA” and the municipality of Florence had launched a fundraising campaign with the aim of providing basic needs, medical supplies and health protective equipment to care for “Covid-19” patients, alleviate their suffering and improve their conditions, as the generous donation made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Women’s Union. General, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, had a great resonance and was appreciated and directed by senior officials in Italy.