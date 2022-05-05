“The contribution of the fans is important, we have always had it and for these last three games we have to stay together. We want to start again, we are in a bad period for results and points, we have to make the last effort starting from Monday. We want to win this match. We are still there despite the missteps, we must have the strength and courage to get back to scoring points. In Milan we met up a bit, we had a great first half, we restarted from the point of view of performance but now we need the points. The Primavera is proving to be of great value with guys who will have a great future, congratulations to Aquilani and everyone. Now it will be up to us to reply and give a signal. I know the guys well, many train with us and this can help them to grow, but it takes time. 9 points in three games? We always play to get the best, the opponents are not easy but we will try. What would I want from the market? Concentration is only on the present, on work or and on remedying the difficulties of the last period. We deserve Europe, but it is up to us not to make more mistakes. Yesterday I saw Real Madrid, the way in which they overturned the result in the final, all together with the thrust of the public, can also be an example for us. Saponara? He is doing well, he can do even more like his teammates, but when he was called into question he was good at carving out his space. We hope he can give us a great hand in these last three games as well. “