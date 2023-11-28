The film “C’è ancora domani” is causing a sensation in Italy. It’s about violence against women. Because he received no funding from the state, “La Repubblica” sensed a scandal. That was an own goal.

They fight for their rights: scene from “C’ e ancora domani”, in the middle the director and leading actress Paola Cortellesi. Image: Vision Distribution

EIt’s the right film at the right time. Unfortunately. Since its premiere at the Festa del Cinema di Roma at the end of October, actress Paola Cortellesi’s directorial debut “C’è ancora domani” (There is a Tomorrow) has thrilled critics and audiences alike.

The head of the family immediately starts fighting

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

The black and white film, a homage to the great era of Italian neorealism, is set in Rome in the immediate post-war period. The city is occupied by American soldiers who give soap to the women and chocolate to the children. In addition, Italian women were granted the right to vote for the first time in the referendum on the abolition of the monarchy on June 2, 1946. The film, half maudlin drama, half historical comedy, has already grossed more than twenty million euros. Not only is it easily competing with the relevant Hollywood productions at the domestic box office, it will soon be distributed in almost two dozen countries.