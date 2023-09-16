VideoAn Italian air force fighter jet crashed on Saturday during a training flight near Turin airport. The aircraft hit the ground on the airport grounds shortly after take-off, causing a huge firestorm and then colliding with a car. A 5-year-old girl who was in the car was killed.

Italian media report this and the country’s Ministry of Defense confirms this in a press release. It concerns an aircraft from the Frecce Tricolori – a division of the Italian air force that provides (acrobatic) demonstration flights – that was practicing for a performance on Sunday in honor of a centenary of the country’s air force.

Images of the crash are circulating on social media. It shows two formations of five aircraft flying over the airport. In one of the formations, a fighter jet – according to the ministry an MB-339 – is flying lower and lower. At one point the pilot shoots himself to safety in his seat. Soon afterwards he floats down on a parachute. The aircraft has now hit the ground beneath him, causing a huge sea of ​​fire. See also The Debate - Is the Latin American region facing a possible food crisis?

Story continues below the tweet.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The plane, or debris from the fighter jet, then hit a car on a road near the airport. The brother of the deceased girl was seriously injured and taken to a hospital with burns. The children’s parents and the fighter pilot also suffered minor injuries. They also all suffer from burns.

Major Oscar Del Thu

“The patrol had barely taken off (…) when the aircraft, piloted by Major Oscar Del Do, lost altitude for reasons unknown at the moment and crashed to the ground,” the Italian Ministry of Defense press release said. ‘The pilot managed to shoot himself into the air just before impact. It is not possible at this time to confirm the causes of the accident. One of the hypotheses being considered, given the dynamics of the event, is a collision with a bird during the first phases of takeoff.” See also Free Practice Superbike Assen infested by... crocodile!

Story continues below photo.

The Italian Air Force pilot managed to parachute to safety. © Videostill



Cancelled

According to the ministry, the girl’s family had driven to the airport to watch the stunt team exercises. The event in Turin was immediately canceled. The airport was closed for some time as a result of the accident.

The Frecce Tricolori above Milan earlier this month, also in honor of the centenary of the Italian Air Force. © REUTERS



Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: