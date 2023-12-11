The CEO of Stellantis Group, Carlos Tavarez, confirmed at the opening ceremony, “We completed a factory in a record time of one year with a production capacity of 90,000 cars per year, which indicates our confidence in the Algerian market.”“.

He added that the group “opened 50 sales showrooms managed by 900 employees to sell 9 Fiat and Opel models, and 75,000 Fiat and 3,000 Opel cars were imported” to be put on the Algerian market during 2023 before the factory opens..

Tavarez promised that the percentage of car parts manufacturing locally would reach 35 percent in 2026 after adding the metal structure and paint, “that is, two years before the date set by the government to reach 30 percent.”.

The ceremony was attended by the Algerian Minister of Industry, Ali Aoun, who explained that “the factory will start producing 50,000 cars per year, reaching 80,000 cars in 2026, with the creation of 1,200 jobs,” considering that the Fiat factory is “the starting point for a real car industry in Algeria.”“.

In November, the Stellantis Group signed an agreement and book of conditions with the Algerian Ministry of Industry to import cars and establish a factory within a year with an investment of 200 million euros..

The Algerian car market suffered greatly from the authorities’ decision to stop importing cars and closing assembly factories, which, according to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, “were content with only installing wheels” in exchange for large tax concessions..