Luxury, out of 175 large Italian fashion companies, only 12 are listed on the stock exchange

The stock exchange is of little interest to the big Italian fashion brands, twelve companies listed in the sector (175 major Made in Italy fashion brands), generating an overall turnover of 18.4% (15.8 billion euros). The data emerge from a study carried out by the Mediobanca Research Area, which analyzed the financial and sustainability performances of the 80 main fashion multinationals with revenues exceeding one billion euros each. In fact, the 12 listed companies have a average turnover of 1.3 billion, approximately double that of unlisted ones (0.7 billion). Furthermore, they have higher profitability, with an EBIT margin of 14.6% compared to 10.4% of unlisted companies, and a greater international projection, with 75.0% of sales destined for export compared to 62.0% .

At the end of 2023, listed companies reached a capitalization of 42.1 billion, recording an increase of 5.3% compared to 2022. However, this value represents only 3.8% of the Euronext Milan total (increasing compared to 2.9% in 2019), excluding Ermenegildo Zegna and Prada, which are instead listed abroad. The top three positions on the stock exchange, as of December 31, 2023, are occupied by Moncler (15.3 billion), Prada (13.2 billion) e Brunello Cucinelli (6 billion). Ermenegildo Zegna ranks fourth with 2.6 billion, followed by Salvatore Ferragamo with 2.1 billion.

