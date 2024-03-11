After Riscatto Agricolo, “Italian farmers” was born, a national coordination that also includes fishermen

After the split with Riscatto Agricolo, the Fais founders Salvatore and Andrea Papa started a union between various movements and national associations of the agricultural category, founding a pure and apolitical movement with the name of Italian farmers.

Bearing in mind the continuous surveillance of tractors in Rome in via Nomentana, the group aims to ask for a greater reinforcement from the entire agricultural sector given that, as the movement claims, the recent protests and dialogue with the government have not led to any satisfactory results. Hence the choice to create a national coordination of farmers and fishermen which today includes over thirty groups.

The first meeting of the movement is scheduled for Wednesday 13 February in Piazza Campidoglio at 11 am for a peaceful demonstration in which the next one hundred days of demonstrations organized throughout the national territory from North to South will be explained. In the meantime, there will also be a fundraiser for the oncology department of the Bambin Gesù Hospital.

This news fits into the context of the protests in the agricultural sector which has continued to take hits in the last month, with Italian wheat losing over 5 euros/ quintal.

Italian farmers reports: “Happy with the dialogue and the openness on the part of Masaf, we ask to have a concrete commitment from the government within a week so as not to transform the farmers' anger into a fight against politics and not cause further disturbances to the Italian people.” And he adds: “Initiatives will soon be made to raise consumer awareness, to explain the position of large-scale distribution which impoverishes both the producer and the citizen who buys (cow's milk to the producer 0.50 cents. Final sales cost over 2.00 euros) in practice over 200% markup on all products.”