Fans of the Italian club Benevento ridiculed the Russian Premier League (RPL), commenting on the performance of striker Adolfo Gaich, rented from CSKA Moscow. Comments are available in Twitter Invictos magazine.

Italian fans drew attention to the fact that the forward scored more goals in five matches in the Italian championship (2) than in five months in the RPL (0). In particular, on March 21, the Argentine scored a goal against Juventus Turin in the 69th minute, which brought Benevento a victory. Users felt that they did not understand football in Russia.

“Going to Russia means ditching your career. There are different people, a different climate ”,“ CSKA fans said that Gaich wanted to “kill the Russians”. You need to focus on the vodka you know about, and not talk about football anymore ”,“ It’s incredible that this amazing forward with a great future was sent to Russia. Strong teams in Europe await him, ”they wrote.

Gaich moved to CSKA in the summer of 2020. The forward’s transfer amount was 8.5 million euros. He took part in 13 RPL matches and gave one assist. In January, Benevento rented the footballer for six months with an option to buy out if he played 50 percent of the matches.