Eurostat data: 63% of Italian families struggle to make ends meet

“At least 63% of families in Italy struggle to make it to the end of the month. In essence, almost two out of three families admit that they have “some difficulty” in making ends meet. The data comes from Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical institute, and refers to 2022″. This was reported by La Stampa today, which adds: “Among the large countries we are the worst off: the percentage of families in difficulty varies from less than a quarter in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Luxembourg to 80% in Bulgaria, up to 89% in Greece. The European average is 45.5%, we have higher numbers even than France, Spain, Portugal and Poland”.

«The Italy we have before our eyes is one in which inequalities are growing and multiplying dramatically – explains Elly Schlein to La Stampa –. Everything should suggest to the government to intervene immediately and invest in healthcare, schools and welfare. And yet it is precisely in these sectors that we continue to cut.”

Same scathing tones from Giuseppe Conte: «Fratelli d’Italia and Giorgia Meloni could take advantage of this to rediscover reality and decide to finally lift a finger with measures on high living costs, high mortgages, high fuel costs – says the M5s president to La Stampa -. In their “tricolor cart” only a “package” to the Italians: cuts in support for those in difficulty, no impact measures for the middle class, cuts in aid against high fuel costs, more precarious contracts, no to the legal minimum wage ».

