A ski tourer broke through the snow cover into a glacial stream on the Furgg Glacier in Switzerland and was swept away by the water. The rescue came at the last minute.

Zermatt – The events sound extremely hopeless in terms of a mild outcome: On Sunday, May 1, an Italian ski tripper left the piste on the Furgg Glacier near Zermatt for initially unknown reasons and then fell through the snow cover into a glacial stream that was below. As reported by the Swiss airline Air Zermatt, which was instrumental in the rescue, the man was swept away several meters from the icy stream “by the current of the water and the steepness of the stream bed”.

Ski accident in Zermatt, Switzerland: man was trapped in an ice-cold glacial stream for two hours

Although those accompanying the casualty immediately called for help, the Italian could only be rescued from the scene of the accident after two hours and with a body temperature of just 26 degrees Celsius. The “lethargic” man was then flown to the Inselspital in Bern, no longer responsive. According to the doctor on duty, the fact that the ski tourer has now stabilized and is on the mend is “not least thanks to the optimal cooperation between the pilot, paramedic and rescue and rescue specialists”.

Rescue after a skiing accident on the Furgg Glacier in Switzerland: a masterpiece by the rescue workers

The mission of the rescue workers on the Swiss Furgg Glacier near Zermatt must be described as no less than a masterpiece. The Air Zermatt rescue helicopter was already there a few minutes after the call for help was made, and the team had material for avalanche and crevasse rescues with them. Four other rescue experts, several paramedics, flight assistants, an avalanche dog team and a diver managed within 60 minutes to locate the man, who had simply disappeared under the snow cover, about ten meters down the valley from the accident site. Since a diving rescue would probably have come too late, a rescue specialist agreed to go on ropes into the pitch-dark glacial stream. With the help of the crevasse rescue material, the severely hypothermic Italian was rescued from a depth of five meters. (askl)