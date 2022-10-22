The golden period that the young promise of Italian motorsport is currently experiencing does not stop: Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The 16-year-old from Bologna has in fact climbed to the top step of the podium of Race-1 at Mugellowith a placement that allowed him to graduate arithmetically Italian Formula 4 champion 2022 with two races to go. A milestone that seemed imminent for the PREMA driver, thanks to the ten successes obtained before his success on the Tuscan circuit. Nothing to do, therefore, for the Irish Alex Dunne, 2nd under the checkered flag but with a result which has now proved insufficient to be able to remain in the fight for the title. For Antonelli, a talent the Mercedes team principal wanted to bet on Toto Wolff, this is the second major victory in the space of a few days, moreover on his absolute debut at the wheel of a single-seater. In fact, the PREMA standard bearer recently entered the German Formula 4 roll of honor, always with the same team.

These are his words at the end of the race: “I wanted to finish with a flourish and I must say that we did it – commented – I thank all my team, my family, my sponsors and also ACI Sport for this. I started with the Federal School since the days of karting, since then they have always helped me, they have always supported me and for this I am very grateful. We managed everything very well, all weekend, and it’s nice to finish the Championship with a win. It is certainly not over yet because we have tomorrow, but I am very happy to have won. It was very important, we worked hard all season to win this Championship. Being able to win both the German and the Italian is a great satisfaction“.