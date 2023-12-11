In the last weeks of 2023 it is time to take a last look at the concluded season of the Italian F.4 Championship. 2023 represented an important milestone for the series promoted by ACI Sport and WSK Promotion, with the conclusion of the tenth season. In a year full of emotions and twists, the Polish Kacper Sztuka has written his name in the championship hall of fame, with a spectacular comeback in the final rounds. Sztuka thus joined a series of illustrious predecessors, consisting of Lance Stroll, winner of the inaugural season, Ralf Aron, Marcos Siebert, Marcusa Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi, Dennis Hauger, Gabriele Minì, Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Since its inception, the Italian F.4 Championship was immediately able to establish itself on the international scene of equivalent series and, ten years after its birth, in 2023 it further demonstrated its central role on the global scene. What characterized the past season was in fact the vast international scope. The series hosted over the course of 7 rounds 50 pilots, coming from 25 different nations representing 4 different continents, fielded by 11 teams.

This extraordinary mix of talents has caught the attention of the most important Formula 1 teams, who have identified this championship as the perfect opportunity to grow their young talents. The academies of Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Alpine chose the Italian series, who have found a fertile growth ground for their youth nurseries. Quantity and quality were the key points of the season, with an average of 34 cars on the track and an always top-level parterre, which never failed to provide a spectacle for all the fans.

A fundamental step for growth, Italian Formula 4 has once again welcomed the young and very young talents involved in the climb to the peaks of motorsport. The largest number of sixteen-year-old drivers from the 2007 class took part in the championship with several debuts by new 15-year-olds, the minimum age to take part in the Championship. In summary, 2023 was a year of triumphs and excellence for the Italian F.4 Championship, confirming its prominent position in the international motor racing scene, while work continues for an even more exciting 2024.