Australia: Italian Eurofighter crashes, pilot safe

An Italian plane has crashed during a major multinational military exercise in northern Australia, a defense official said, saying the pilot ejected and was “fine.” Rescuers and defense officials said the plane went down near the northern city of Darwin during exercise Pitch Black 24.

An Italian official said the plane was believed to be part of his country’s contingent, but did not provide further details. “Defense can confirm that an international participant in exercise Pitch Black 24 is safe and sound after ejecting from his aircraft during flight operations this morning,” an Australian Defense Department official said in a statement. “All flights for the remainder of the day have been cancelled.” The Australian Defense Department said the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. local time (3:25 a.m. GMT). The pilot “immediately radioed with crews in the area after ejecting.”