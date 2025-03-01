Marcell Jacobs passed in a sigh of anonymity to the Olympic glory, crowning champion in the 100 meters of Tokyo. His brilliant rise aroused suspicions and misgivings, never backed by concrete tests. What nobody expected is that those same doubts about the cleanliness of the Italian sprinter also had the family of Filippo Tortu, his selection and gold partner in the 4×100 relay. Now, what began as a sporting rivalry threatens to end in a legal battle for a espionage story.

Italy took decades to recover its place in the elite of athletics, but this golden era now runs the risk of overshadowing. Those who celebrated embraced on the Japanese track could end up facing the courts for uncomfortable investigation. For Jacobs and Tortu, the relay was never easy. Their family and sports stories are different, their opposite personalities and their trajectories as well. Filippo, the child prodigy of Italian athletics, was for years the great promise of speed. But just when he was at the cusp of his career, Marcell appeared, who snatched the throne and the spotlights. It was an open secret, but nobody expected what revealed an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office of Milan. Between 2020 and 2021, just before the Olympic Games, Giacomo Tortu, brother and manager of Filippo, would have commissioned, through intermediaries, a private investigation into Jacobs to the Equalize agency, specialized in security and investigations.





Equalize is in the center of an investigation by illegal accesses to state databases in search of confidential information about public companies and figures. According to Il fatto quotoGiacomo Tortu gave Carmine Gallo 10,000 euros, plundering and owner of Equaliz, to get access to Jacobs phone. Its objective: to find medical tests or any indication of doping of the future Olympic champion. It is a full -fledged case, which, however, did not produce any evidence.

When the scandal exploded, Filippo Tortu defended himself by ensuring that I had no knowledge: “I fell like a bucket of cold water.” Meanwhile, the president of the Italian Athletics Federation, Stefano Mei, condemned what happened and described him as “illegitimate and unfair towards a great champion.” In later days, Tortu sent a message to his partner: “We have to talk.” Jacobs accepted the encounter and now states that he believes in Filippo’s good faith: “Although he has a very close relationship with his brother, I don’t think he knew anything. I guide me for intuition, ”he told The Gazzetta dello Sport.





The Olympic champion is ready to go to the courts if necessary: ​​”In the 4×100 at the beginning it will not be easy, the situation is delicate.” It will not be simple, because the espionage suffered forces him, once again, to defend against the suspicions that have always accompanied him. Shortly after the scandal broke out, some recalled that, in the Jacobs team, until a few months before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the nutritionist Giacomo Spazzini worked, a controversial figure for his involvement in the Muscle Bound operation, an investigation into false and anabolizing recipes. Spazzini was acquitted in the courts, but sanctioned by the anti -doping agency, although its disqualification was revoked in the appeal. The sprinter cut ties with him as soon as the scandal exploded, but his shadow continues to stalk.