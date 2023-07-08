The Italian entrepreneur Davide Ritrovato was found lifeless in his apartment in Bogota on the night of Saturday 1st July, following a scopolamine poisoning caused by two women known in the hours preceding his death. The reconstruction of the facts is currently being examined by the investigators of the Colombian prosecutor’s office, which immediately framed the story as a “violent death”.

Originally from Colosimi (Cosenza) and owner of the famous gastronomic business “Il calabrese” in Bogotà, Davide Ritrovato was a point of reference for the Italian community in Colombia: amiable, generous, tireless worker, he supplied numerous Italian cuisine restaurants for over a decade in Bogotà with sausages, cheeses and other typical Calabrian products.

Last Saturday, the entrepreneur was spending the evening with a friend visiting from Italy. According to the first reconstructions, the two would have invited two women to the Ritrovato residence, whom they had met a few hours earlier in a club in Bogota. In the entrepreneur’s apartment, the two women would have inserted a large quantity of scopolamine into the drinks that the two Italians were consuming, in an attempt to stun them to rob them.

Scopolamine, or ‘burundanga’, is known in Colombia as “the devil’s breath”: an anticholinergic drug whose active ingredient is a potentially lethal alkaloid, obtained from the Datura Stramonium flower, which causes alteration of the senses and loss of consciousness. In large Colombian cities, the use of scopolamine for theft purposes has become frequent: the involuntary ingestion of modest quantities of the drug renders the victim helpless, as in the case of the two Swiss tourists poisoned and robbed in the same days in a hotel in the center of Bogota.

Following the assumption of the ‘burundanga’, the two Italians would have immediately passed out. The reconstructions are still uncertain about the events of the following hours. Building security cameras show the two women walking away from the apartment building with their faces covered. A few hours later, worried by his father’s lack of answers on the phone, Ritrovato’s son arrived at the building, where he found the police in the apartment.

The two Italians suffered serious intoxication from scopolamine, which in Davide Ritrovato’s case was lethal. The businessman’s friend, still in a confused state, was instead discharged from hospital after a few days of treatment.

The Colombian prosecutor’s office is trying to reconstruct the identikit of the culprits starting from some security cameras on the block, as well as some videos sent by the father to his son where the faces of the women appear. According to the indiscretions gathered, a waitress of the place where the two Italians met the two women, as a possible accomplice, is being investigated.

Davide Ritrovato had moved to Bogotà over ten years ago, together with his Colombian wife, from whom he had later divorced. He leaves behind two children and numerous friendships cultivated during his new life in Latin America. In addition to the historic gastronomy restaurant in the northern area of ​​the capital, he had recently opened a new business, the “Divina Salumeria”, with some partners, including the famous Italian-Colombian chef Sergio Martin.

Denis, an Italian restaurateur in Bogota, remembers him like this: “I met him several years ago, at a fair where he was showing his products. He was known and well liked by everyone here. Hard worker, generous, humble. He took his products to customers on buses all over the city. Always smiling. A golden person”.

The transport of the body to Italy is expected in the coming days.