This Friday, March 15, the Italian company Eni reported that it found an oil field in Mexicowith an estimated volume of 200 million barrels of crude.

This discovery was made in the waters of the Salina Basin, located southeast of the Mexican coast.

This is the eighth well drilled by the company in that part of the country, which is 65 kilometers from the coast and 25-30 km from other discoveries.

“The successful outcome follows the Saasken and Sayulita discoveries in Block 10 and confirms the value of Eni’s portfolio of Mexican assets, contributing to the potential development of a synergistic group of several prospects located nearby,” the company reported. company in a statement.

Eni also commented that Mexico is a central country for its growth, since they currently produce 30,000 barrels of oil per day.

Eni currently holds the rights to eight exploration and production blocks (six as Operator), all located in the Southeast Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.