The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a murder case in relation to the case of Paolo Moroni. The 43-year-old engineer, originally from Allumiere, was found dead in recent days in his home in Amsterdam. The investigation, entrusted to the Capitoline prosecutors, is the responsibility of unknown persons.

Read also

Meanwhile, the Dutch police yesterday arrested the alleged killer, a 38-year-old Moroccan from Rotterdam, accused of stabbing Moroni.

On the body of the 43-year-old “an autopsy was performed today and the investigations, after the arrest of the alleged murderer, are still ongoing and the Dutch police maintain the strictest confidentiality on this”. To tell Adnkronos the lawyer Bruno Forestieri , Moroni’s family lawyer. “The house – explains the lawyer – for what we have learned should be released shortly.” Tomorrow, in the meantime, Moroni’s family will be in Amsterdam and there they will meet the lawyers who are following the case.