The list of anime dubbed in Italian is getting longer Crunchyroll, even if for those announced today we will have to wait a little more time. Crunchyroll has in fact announced that the Italian dubbings of CHAINSAW MAN (our review here), Tor Your Eternity And The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

Unfortunately, the debut dates are not yet known, but stay with us to be updated on future developments. All three series in question are already available on the streaming platform with original audio and subtitles in our language.

Here are the Italian voice actors of the main characters of the three series shared in the Crunchyroll news section.

CHAINSAW MAN

Dubbing studio: Molok

Dubbing direction: Max DiBenedetto

To Your Eternity

Dubbing studio: Lylo Italy

Dubbing direction: Renata Bertolas

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Dubbing studio: CDR Creative Dubbing Rome

Dubbing direction: Richard Children

Chise Hatori: Giorgia Venditti

Giorgia Venditti Elias Ainsworth: Diego Baldoin

Diego Baldoin Angelica Varley: Matthew Serpelloni

Matthew Serpelloni Silky: Martina Felli

Makima: Benedetta Ponticelli

Power: Martina Felli

Aki: Alessandro Fattori

Pochita: Elisa Giorgio TO YOUR ETERNITY – Director of dubbing: Renata Bertolas Fushi: Dario Sansalone

Observer: Patrizio Prata

Hayase: Deborah Morese

March: Veronica Cuscusa

Parona: Laura Cherubelli THE ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE – Dubbing director: Riccardo Bambini Chise Hatori: Giorgia Venditti

Elias AinsworthDiego Baldoin

Angelica VarleyMattea Serpelloni

Silky: Martina Felli Follow Crunchyroll Italia for updates on the release dates of these three highly anticipated and much-loved series that make the Crunchyroll dubbing catalog ever richer for all Premium subscribers!

Source: Crunchyroll