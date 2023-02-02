The list of anime dubbed in Italian is getting longer Crunchyroll, even if for those announced today we will have to wait a little more time. Crunchyroll has in fact announced that the Italian dubbings of CHAINSAW MAN (our review here), Tor Your Eternity And The Ancient Magus’ Bride.
Unfortunately, the debut dates are not yet known, but stay with us to be updated on future developments. All three series in question are already available on the streaming platform with original audio and subtitles in our language.
Here are the Italian voice actors of the main characters of the three series shared in the Crunchyroll news section.
CHAINSAW MAN
Dubbing studio: Molok
Dubbing direction: Max DiBenedetto
- Denji: Moses Singh (Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaTakemichi in Tokyo Revengers and Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100)
- makima: Benedetta Ponticelli (Ryoko Mendo in LamuAlphonse “AI” Elric in Full Metal AlchemistMisty in Pokémon)
- Power: Martina Felli (Najimi Osana in Komi can’t communicateSasha/Hades in Saint Seiya – The Lost canvas and Himiko Toga in My hero academia)
- Aki: Alessandro Fattori (Twelve in The Orbital ChildrenWeisz Steiner in Edens ZeroByakuya Kuchiki in Bleach)
- Little: Elisa Giorgio (Yor Forger in SPY x FAMILYLimur Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a SlimePitohui in “SAO Alternative Gun Gale Online”Maki Zenin in JUJUTSUKAISEN)
To Your Eternity
Dubbing studio: Lylo Italy
Dubbing direction: Renata Bertolas
The Ancient Magus’ Bride
Dubbing studio: CDR Creative Dubbing Rome
Dubbing direction: Richard Children
- Chise Hatori: Giorgia Venditti
- Elias Ainsworth: Diego Baldoin
- Angelica Varley: Matthew Serpelloni
- Silky: Martina Felli
Source: Crunchyroll
