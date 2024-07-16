Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

A man is bitten by a spider while gardening – a few days later he is dead. Suspicion falls on the brown violin spider, which is found in the Mediterranean region.

Palermo – A tragic incident has caused grief in Palermo on the Italian island of Sicily: A police officer was bitten in the ankle by a spider and died shortly afterwards. According to reports, the 52-year-old probably bitten while gardeningas the Italian portal RAI News reported on Saturday (July 13).

Dangerous spider bite in Palermo: Brown violin spider under suspicion

According to reports, the policeman was bitten by the spider on Sunday (July 7) after spending the day gardening. Afterward, he noticed that his ankle was red. A few days later, he was admitted to Cervello Hospital in Palermo, where he died last Friday (July 12). “Dear Franco, everyone here will miss you […] your sincerity, your way of seeing life and the world […] that you are a friend and confidant,” said a farewell message from his friends on Facebook.

A brown violin spider, also called Loxosceles rufescens. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The culprit is suspected to be the brown violin spider, Loxosceles rufescens. In principle, the Loxoscelesspecies as poisonous, but the rufescens Experts classify them as less poisonous. “This species does not have a poison strong enough to kill a human,” Christine Rollard told the newspaper The ParisianHowever, bites can lead to serious complications such as infections and necrosis. If you suspect a spider bite, you should contact the poison control center immediately, ideally with a photo of the spider, experts advise.

Brown violin spider Loxosceles rufescens in the Mediterranean: underestimated threat?

The brown violin spider is inconspicuous on the outside and only about the size of a nickel. The animal is nocturnal and does not build webs. A bite is often painless and therefore often not noticed immediately. In an estimated one-third of cases, the spider reportedly injects the poison cytotoxin when it bites, which causes a symptom called “Loxoscelism“. After the bite, skin necrosis forms, which can be fatal. The spider is widespread in the Mediterranean region, and bites have been documented in Italy, Spain and Greece, for example.

The good news: Spiders actually have no interest in approaching people and are not aggressive. “Due to their nature, spiders rarely bite people and only do so when they cannot escape or are pressed against the skin,” says an iItalian study from 2020. Most spiders would flee or play dead if they felt threatened. Loxosceles rufescens There is apparently no need to fear that the brown violin spider will also settle here: According to experts, winters in Germany are too harsh for the brown violin spider. in this country the Nosfretatu spider from.