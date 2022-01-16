One of the great icons of Italian fashion, the designer Nino Cerruti, died this Saturday, January 15, due to complications after undergoing hip surgery. Cerruti was an avant-garde in clothing and catapulted designers like Giorgio Armani.

Italy loses one of the great revolutionaries and visionaries of fashion. The stylist Nino Cerruti passed away this Saturday, January 15, in Vercelli, northern Italy, at the age of 91.

Italian media reported that the stylist suffered from complications following hip surgery, as the fashion house employees announced in a statement.

Cerruti was one of the great protagonists of 20th century fashion with his revolutionary ideas, such as the first deconstructed jacket made in 1970. In addition to earning the appreciation of the French designer Coco Chanel, who confessed at some point to love the pants created by the Italian.

Years before, in the 1960s, several haute couture figures passed through his workshop. This is the case of Giorgio Armani, who was a complete unknown at the time and was hired as a collaborating designer.

The Cerruti empire expands in the world

With the premature death of his father, Nino Cerruti inherits the family business in 1950. At just 20 years old, the young Italian abandons his studies in philosophy and journalism to dedicate himself to the textile industry.

Cerruti invested all his time in the research and development of materials, paying special attention to design with personal taste and great intuition.

Fame began knocking on his door at the end of the 1950s, with the presentation in Milan of his first clothing line in his store called “Hitman”, where ultra-luxury suits were mainly sold. Then, in 1962, the stylist created the “Flying Cross” brand with Osvaldo Test and in 1967 he opened the first boutique “Cerruti 1881” on the Place de la Madeleine in Paris.

His style, far from eccentricities, stands out for being elegant and sober. The men’s wardrobe is refined, offering a series of classic and timeless pieces. Later, in the 1970s, Cerruti launched into women’s prêt-à-porter, in which she also combined elegance with fluidity.

A lifelong cinephile, Cerruti created the wardrobe for big-screen stars like Jack Nicholson, Sharon Stone and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

The Italian designer also ventured into the production of perfumes for men and other innovations such as clothing dedicated to tennis and skiing, dressing stars such as the American Jimmy Connors or the Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark.

