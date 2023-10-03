Italian Design Brands (IDB), a leading Italian high-end design group listed on Euronext Milan, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Turri, a luxury furniture company based in Como. Founded way back in 1925 in Carugo by Pietro Turri, the company is currently led by Andrea Turri, who will retain his position as CEO and become a minority shareholder with a 49% stake in the company. In 2022, Turri recorded a turnover of 28.1 million euros, 95% of which was generated abroad.

The deal, which represents IDB’s eleventh acquisition, is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will push the group’s overall turnover above €300 million. IDB will finance the operation mainly with its own resources, investing approximately 5 million euros, and partially through a bank loan for which negotiations are currently underway with the financing institutions.

Grimaldi Alliance provided legal assistance to IDB for the transaction, with a team led by Partner Marco Franzini (specialized in banking, corporate and private equity sectors) and composed of Partner Angelo Speranza (banking sector), senior associate Niccolò Lavilla and associate Niccolò Gentili (corporate and private equity), as well as a multidisciplinary team for legal due diligence.

Maisto e Associati provided tax consultancy to IDB for the transaction, with Partner Marco Valdonio and Associate William Criminisi.

Chiomenti assisted Turri in the operation, with a team led by Partner Marco Nicolini and composed of senior associate Silvia Colomba and associates Martina Grillo and Cristina Luisa Conti.