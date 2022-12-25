Vincenzo Montella wins the Italian derby in Turkey 2-1 with Andrea Pirlo and his Adana hooks Galatasaray (on the field in the late afternoon) and Başakşehir at 27 points in second place, just two points less than leaders Fenerbahce.

Karagümrük, on the other hand, remains in the full relegation zone in 17th place with 13 points. Everything was decided in the first half, with two goals from Akbaba, interspersed with a momentary equalizer from Borini.

the match

There isn’t the crowd for big occasions for this Christmas challenge, with lots of gaps in the stands. 11′ go by and Adana unlocks the score: corner, ball that reaches Akbaba, shot from just outside the area that appears harmless but on which goalkeeper Batuhan Sen makes a mess by not holding back the ball which ends up in the net. Ozbir did his equal role little better, who missed a clearance 8′ later. Hit and hit and the ball lands on Borini’s feet who sends it into the net for the momentary 1-1. But 2′ from the break, Adana continues to pass, with Akbaba scoring twice, this time with a nice central attack and a low shot that beats Sen. on the outside of the network. In the 58th minute Adana’s third goal seems to arrive: a counterattack by Onyekuru, a swerve towards the inside of the area and a right-footed shot which, in an attempt to free, a defender throws on goal. But after a long check, the Var cancels for a millimeter offside at the start of Onyekuru. The match remains at a very high pace, with continuous reversals in the face. In the added time it is still Borini who goes close to par but his shot ends up just wide. It ends 2-1 and Montella celebrates under the tree. Pirlo, on the other hand, is in trouble.