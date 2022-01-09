In Variano di Basiliano (Udine) the last day of the tricolors: the Bolzano player, who had already won in 2020, precedes Filippo Fontana. Among women, Silvia Persico triumphs
Two years later, Jakob Dorigoni is back. The Italian cyclocross championship goes to the Trentino Selle Italia Guerciotti who at the finishing line in Variano di Basiliano (Udine) precedes Filippo Fontana by 37 ”, with Nicolas Sampirisi in third place at 1’05”. The game, designed by the coach and host Daniele Pontoni, was full of twists but essentially dominated by the first two. Both Dorigoni and Fontana had mechanical problems along the way: but a problem with the chain was fatal to Fontana who had to settle for second position. Dorigoni had already won the Elite race in Schio in 2020, while if you also count the youth titles this is his eighth tricolor.
Women
–
Among the women to score, Silvia Persico from Bergamo (Fas Airport Services Valcar), born in 1997 and in the first tricolor of her career: beaten Eva Lechner (finished at 27 seconds), while Sara Casasola finished in third place at 1’18 “.
