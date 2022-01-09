Two years later, Jakob Dorigoni is back. The Italian cyclocross championship goes to the Trentino Selle Italia Guerciotti who at the finishing line in Variano di Basiliano (Udine) precedes Filippo Fontana by 37 ”, with Nicolas Sampirisi in third place at 1’05”. The game, designed by the coach and host Daniele Pontoni, was full of twists but essentially dominated by the first two. Both Dorigoni and Fontana had mechanical problems along the way: but a problem with the chain was fatal to Fontana who had to settle for second position. Dorigoni had already won the Elite race in Schio in 2020, while if you also count the youth titles this is his eighth tricolor.