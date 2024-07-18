The cycling world is keeping an eye on the health of Daniel Gianello, a 21-year-old Italian cyclist who was run over while training.

Gianello is in critical condition after being hit on a highway near Livigno, where he always did his practices.

Cerebral edema

Authorities are still investigating but have not issued an official statement, but it is known that a motorcyclist invaded the lane where Gianello was traveling and ran him over.

Passersby noticed the accident and called the police. The cyclist was in serious condition and had to be evacuated by helicopter to the hospital. Lugano.

Initial reports indicate that Gianello is in critical condition. His team, the Overall Cyclingreported that the cyclist underwent emergency surgery for cerebral edema.

“The situation is very critical and we can only wait for the evolution with respectful silence and reserve for Daniel and his family, whom we are supporting closely, hoping to have positive news tomorrow,” the team said.

Gianello, this year, had been second in the Critérium de Monaco – Trophée Jean-Luc Schopf and third in the GP Comune di Castellucchio – Erboristeria La Felce Trophya race he participated in on July 6.