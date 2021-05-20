E.t was the perfect farewell present for “Gigi”: In his last competitive game for the Bianconeri, the living legend Gianluigi Buffon took another title with him. For the 43-year-old goalkeeper, who has been with Juventus Turin for around two decades, it was the fifth triumph in the Coppa Italia. There are also ten fabulous Italian championship titles. And of course the victory with the Squadra Azzurra at the 2006 World Cup, in the “summer fairy tale” of Germany, which was subsequently hailed because of the corruption allegations against the organizers.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

But the cup final on Wednesday evening not only offered a look back at one of the greatest of all time between the posts, but above all a look into the future of the Italian record champions. In the deserved 2: 1 (1: 1) against Atalanta Bergamo, the “young core” of the team was the key to victory. Man of the game was 21-year-old Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski, who gave Turin the lead in the 31st minute with an artificial shot against his former club Atalanta and with a fine one-two in the penalty area to 23-year-old Italian international Federico Chiesa (73. ) put on the winning goal.

For Chiesa it was the happy end – his left-hand shot into the near corner from about eight meters away went through the legs of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini – a mediocre performance, just before his substitution against the Argentinian Paulo Dybala (74th). For Kulusevski, the assist to the winning goal after his own opening goal was the culmination of a consistently fabulous performance over 83 minutes, before coach Andrea Pirlo called him to the bench in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci.



Trailblazer to victory: the young Dejan Kulusevski

Further support for the Bianconeri were the Dutch defense chief Matthijs de Ligt, 21 years old, who, with a few exceptions, had Atalanta’s Colombian striker Duván Zapata firmly under control; and in the attacking midfield the former Schalke Weston McKennie, 22 years old, who convinced on Wednesday evening mainly with his enthusiasm for running and fighting spirit, and less with flashes of inspiration in the offensive play structure. Pirlo relied on his colorful boys’ squad with a feeling of security against Bergamo.

The course of the cup final is quickly told. Atalanta, previously pushed into the role of favorites by the bookmakers, started more aggressively, defended well and sometimes constricted Juventus in their own half until the middle of the first half. Most of the time, however, the defense bar stopped in front of Buffon, who in turn did the rest with his usual aplomb. With the first real scoring chance, initiated by the courageous, even borderline entry of the Colombian Juan Cuadrado against Robin Gosens, who was newly appointed to the EM squad by national coach Joachim Löw, led by Kulusevski to the lead for the “Vecchia Signora”. The Ukrainian left-back Ruslan Malinovskyi (41st) scored the well-deserved compensation for “La Dea” from Bergamo, who pushed for the second cup victory after their Coppa success in 1963, with a solid shot from a good ten meters. Buffon had no chance.



The perfect farewell: Gianluigi Buffon celebrates with Leonardo Bonucci

In the second part of the game, Juve played like Atalanta in the first: With high pressing, the old master from Piedmont bought the upstart from Lombardy. When Kulusevski (58th) and Chiesa (61st) had great chances, first goalkeeper Gollini and then the post saved. But the disaster for the challenger was on the horizon. It didn’t help that the fans from Bergamo cheered their team on consistently louder than the Tifosi from Turin. This is also a glimpse into the future of (post-pandemic) football in Italy (and elsewhere): For the first time after a dry month, spectators were once again admitted to the cup final. The 4500 fans in the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, “masked” according to the regulations, ensured a more than decent atmosphere.

And otherwise? The fourteen-time cup winner and after the last nine titles in a row by Inter Milan this year dethroned series champions from Turin on the last game day of Serie A remains dependent on shooting help in order to at least qualify for the Champions League. And from Bergamo of all places: On Sunday evening Atalanta welcomes the last ailing AC Milan, who has a point ahead of Juventus, while the Turinians absolutely have to win in Bologna at the same time, then again with the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny between the posts.

For Juve coach Andrea Pirlo, the first title (in the “consolation competition” of the Coppa Itala) in the first season should not be a survival insurance if the minimum goal of the Champions League is missed. As a possible successor on the bank, the name of Zinédine Zidane is currently haunting the forest of leaves. These days, the scouts of the relevant media were also able to observe superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he had his impressive collection of sports and off-road vehicles loaded onto a closed semi-trailer and transported to an unknown destination. In Turin, the observers concluded, the 36-year-old Portuguese, who has a contract with Juve until June 2022, no longer has a future. Although Ronaldo remained pale in the cup final on Wednesday evening. But without his decisive goals in moments of need, the “old lady” would have looked much older in a messed up season.