Spice – It’s not just the Italian Cup. Sassuolo – Spezia is a match that hides different meanings. It has the bitter aftertaste of a Serie A match, first of all. He then sees the eaglets return to the system that sanctioned their relegation. And, finally, it is the opportunity to see on the pitch who has played less or not at all, like Corradini.

The formations

Whoever wins at the Orogel Mapei Stadium finds Atalanta. Sassuolo has already eliminated Cosenza and does not want to appear like an extra, as happened last season. Spezia, on the other hand, comes off a complicated start and uses the opportunity to put minutes into the legs of the entire squad. Alvini’s goal is to rest some starters and see how the others behave against a Serie A team. The first substitution is in goal. There is no Dragowski. In his place Zoet was elected cup goalkeeper. The defense is very young: in addition to the confirmations of Gelashvili and Serpe, who performed well in the last championship match, the coach has chosen Bertola. Ekdal, Corradini and Cipot are the three midfielders. On the outside, however, there is room for Pietra and Joao Moutinho. Verde, recovered from the fatigue that kept him out of the match against Cosenza, started from the first minute. He has the task of igniting the attacking midfield and inspiring the instincts of Raimond Krollis, chosen as the sole striker.

Sassuolo – Spezia: the arrival of the eagles at the Mapei Stadium



Sassuolo’s center forward, instead, is Samuele Mulattieri. Born in Arcola, in the La Spezia area, and raised wearing the white shirt, the young attacker has already proved decisive in the Italian Cup with a brace in the previous round. In Dionisi’s tried and tested 4-2-3-1, the three attacking midfielders are Defrel, Volpato and Castillejo. The former Milan player is looking for the best condition. As well as Missori, a young right winger who arrived from Roma in the summer. Viti, Tressoldi and Pedersen move alongside him to defend Cragno’s goal. Finally, Ceide and Racic are the keys to the midfield.