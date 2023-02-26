Piacenza-Trento 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23)

—

Piacenza after 9 years conquers the Italian Cup overwhelming Trento in a final of great emotional and technical impact. Everything is ready for the big event, the band for the Italian national anthem, the President of the Republic surrounded by the best volleyball coaches in Italy and two space teams for the final. And from the first minute the hammering starts from every part of the field, Piacenza has something more, in terms of attacking power and also in terms of punch that hits like a hammer and shakes Trento’s reception, which had also lost last year’s final (with Perugia ). It is precisely the joke of Gas Sales that makes the difference, in particular that of Antoine Brizard which hurt a lot. Lorenzetti calls Lavia on the bench who is not in the evening of grace and tries to use Dzavoronok, but the strength of Piacenza, after months of abstinence, is scary. And high ball strikers make the difference. The start of the second set is traumatic for Trento: 4-0 with Brizard serving. Piacenza flies on velvet often pushed by Leal, now by Simon, now by Romanò. Lucarelli is the glue that serves to give something extra to the team coached by Botti. Who flies away: Lorenzetti can’t keep Dzavoronok on the pitch because he accuses too much in reception and puts Lavia back in, Matey Kaziyski is the only one who tries to support the Trentino barrack, but it’s not enough against Leal’s fury. Thankfully it’s almost too easy to win. The city is enjoying its second Coppa Italia, while for this club it is the first trophy in the Superlega, after the promotion in 2019. After many disappointments in recent years, a great result.