Rome – In a few minutes they will take the field at the Olimpico Lazio and Genoa for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Alberto Gilardino decides to start Mateo Retegui from the first minute. Around 300 Genoa fans were present at the Olimpico. Instead there will be three thousand next Sunday in Monza.

Ottolini: “Happy with Gilardino’s growth”

Marco Ottolini, sporting director of Genoa, a few moments before the match against Lazio. «A year of Gilardino’s management that appeals to many clubs? I imagine so, I hope not but I think so – he says – I have seen his growth from the beginning and for me too it is a satisfaction to see how the coach has grown this year and I think it is for him too” .

Ottolini comments on the choice to have Retegui play from the first minute: “An amulet like in the championship against Lazio? I don’t know if it’s an amulet but Mateo really wanted to be there and so we’re happy like that. Two months of semi-inactivity is something that is not easy to recover from and therefore the more games he plays the better. Is the European Championship in Retegui’s sights? Absolutely yes”.

The formations

The Italian-Argentine center forward Reteui, who will be supported by Jagiello, returns to the pitch despite playing 95 minutes on Saturday against Empoli. Retegui needs to play to find the best condition after the long stop due to the knee injury.

For the rest, Genoa lines up a 3-5-2 with Vogliacco, Dragusin and Matturro in defense. On the wings there will be Hefti on the right and Martin on the left. Both are looking for redemption after a start to the season that was certainly below expectations. In midfield Galdames will replace Badelj in the role of director, alongside him he will have Thorsby and Kutlu as guardian angels. Between the posts, Leali confirms himself as a Cup goalkeeper. Wearing the captain’s armband will be Jagiello, who wore the Genoa shirt for the first time in 2019.

Lazio on the pitch with the usual 4-3-3. Sarri confirms Provedel in goal, Castellanos is at the center of the attack with Immobile starting from the bench. Rovella, who grew up in Genoa’s youth sector, was on the pitch from the first minute.