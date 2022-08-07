First official engagement of this new season for the two teams. Up for grabs the passage of the round in the competition
Less than a week from the start of the championship, the Italian Cup continues. The teams on the pitch to play the 32nd finals: from Sassuolo-Modena to Empoli-Spal, up to Genoa-Benevento. The Ferraris challenge will be played on Monday at 5.45pm. Blessin’s rossoblùs restart from Serie B and the first match will be against Venice on August 14, the Caserta team eliminated in the playoff semifinal last season is ready to improve.
HOW THE TEAMS ARRIVE
–
Everything is ready for the Italian Cup, the first official seasonal match for Genoa and Benevento. The rossoblù played in two summer friendlies: defeated by Mallorca in the first outing, then the 4-1 victory against Lazio. For the Samnites a success with Roma Under 19, a knockout against Cosenza and a goalless draw with Siena. Surrendered Cambiaso, Lerager, Agudelo and Paleari – in addition to the farewell of Captain Criscito – Blessin’s team has redone the look with the redemption of Melengoni and the arrivals of Coda, Yalcin from Besiktas, Dragusin from Juve and the goalkeeper Martinez from Leipzig . Few news in the squad for Caserta: they greeted Lapadula and Montipò, the club borrowed Karic and Koutsoupias from Virtus Entella. Redeemed Paleari, Masciangelo and Forte.
PREVIOUS
–
There are just four matches between Genoa and Benevento, all played in Serie A. The most recent in April 2021 at Ferraris: 2-2 in the 90th minute. Before two successes for the Samnites, the only victory for the rossoblù came in 2017: 1-0, a decisive goal by Lapadula. It is the first match in the Italian Cup between the two teams.
PRONOSTIC: X FIRST HALF – 1 FINAL
–
According to the bookmakers, a fairly balanced race is expected. Extra time is around the corner: despite the previous matches, Genoa is the favorite. The first half X sign together with the final 1 is worth 5.20 for Leovegas, odds 5 for Betfair and Novibet.
QUOTAS 1X2
–
Analysts attribute to Genoa more chances of victory in the 90th minute and therefore the passage of the round. 1 is set at 2.10 for Pokerstars, 2 according to Betfair and Leovegas. The sign 2 is still at 3.70 for Leovegas, 3.65 according to Snai and 3.55 for Goldbet. Attention also to the tie: 3.55 the value proposed by Novibet, 3.45 for Snai and Leovegas.
August 7, 2022 (change August 7, 2022 | 17:14)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Italian #Cup #GenoaBenevento #prediction #victory #rossoblùs
Leave a Reply