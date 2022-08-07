First official engagement of this new season for the two teams. Up for grabs the passage of the round in the competition

Less than a week from the start of the championship, the Italian Cup continues. The teams on the pitch to play the 32nd finals: from Sassuolo-Modena to Empoli-Spal, up to Genoa-Benevento. The Ferraris challenge will be played on Monday at 5.45pm. Blessin’s rossoblùs restart from Serie B and the first match will be against Venice on August 14, the Caserta team eliminated in the playoff semifinal last season is ready to improve.

HOW THE TEAMS ARRIVE – Everything is ready for the Italian Cup, the first official seasonal match for Genoa and Benevento. The rossoblù played in two summer friendlies: defeated by Mallorca in the first outing, then the 4-1 victory against Lazio. For the Samnites a success with Roma Under 19, a knockout against Cosenza and a goalless draw with Siena. Surrendered Cambiaso, Lerager, Agudelo and Paleari – in addition to the farewell of Captain Criscito – Blessin’s team has redone the look with the redemption of Melengoni and the arrivals of Coda, Yalcin from Besiktas, Dragusin from Juve and the goalkeeper Martinez from Leipzig . Few news in the squad for Caserta: they greeted Lapadula and Montipò, the club borrowed Karic and Koutsoupias from Virtus Entella. Redeemed Paleari, Masciangelo and Forte. See also Casa Cardinale between Hulk and Iron Man: here RedBird launches the Milan of the future

PREVIOUS – There are just four matches between Genoa and Benevento, all played in Serie A. The most recent in April 2021 at Ferraris: 2-2 in the 90th minute. Before two successes for the Samnites, the only victory for the rossoblù came in 2017: 1-0, a decisive goal by Lapadula. It is the first match in the Italian Cup between the two teams.

PRONOSTIC: X FIRST HALF – 1 FINAL – According to the bookmakers, a fairly balanced race is expected. Extra time is around the corner: despite the previous matches, Genoa is the favorite. The first half X sign together with the final 1 is worth 5.20 for Leovegas, odds 5 for Betfair and Novibet.

QUOTAS 1X2 – Analysts attribute to Genoa more chances of victory in the 90th minute and therefore the passage of the round. 1 is set at 2.10 for Pokerstars, 2 according to Betfair and Leovegas. The sign 2 is still at 3.70 for Leovegas, 3.65 according to Snai and 3.55 for Goldbet. Attention also to the tie: 3.55 the value proposed by Novibet, 3.45 for Snai and Leovegas. See also Eto'o avoids jail but agrees to pay 5.6 million for tax fraud

August 7, 2022 (change August 7, 2022 | 17:14)

