Florence – Round of 16 of Coppa Italia, Sampdoria takes the field at the Franchi against Fiorentina. Stankovic also renounces Murru, tired, and so opts for a 4-man defense with Zanoli, Murillo, Colley and Amione ahead of Contini. In midfield Paoletti, Rincon and Verre with Sabiri and Djuricic supporting Montevago.

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, updates in real time