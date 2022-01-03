SAVINO DEL BENE SCANDICCI-UNET E-WORK BUSTO ARSIZIO (22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 19-25)

The Italian Cup continues for Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio and ends for Savino Del Bene Scandicci. The Tuscans are unable to take advantage of the home factor and are deservedly beaten 3-1 by the Lombard who have been more continuous and determined in this match, third set apart. Rocket departure for Busto Arsizio, many points for the girls from Musso arrive thanks to the service. Especially insidious that of Herrera Blanco who often goes to fish the conflict zone in the other half of the field. Excellent Poulter in the control room. Bust passes to the center and Bosetti prints a big wall on Lippmann, the first set at 18-23 seems to be already directed towards the butterflies, but there is a recovery of the hosts until 22-23. Natalia’s error in serving sent Unet E-Work to serve for the set, which was closed with a block by Stevanovic on an attack by Pietrini. In the second set it is Savino who immediately goes forward to try to balance the scores; a push that brings Barbolini’s team towards 9-6 first and 11-7 then, thanks to a winning attack by Pietrini. Really nice the exchange that brings Busto up to minus one (11-10) closed with a dunk by Mingardi after some great defenses. A block and an attack, Gray takes the chair and Busto overturns the result taking to 14-17. From that moment on, the ball of the game passes to the farfalle, who come to impose themselves also in this fraction by 22-25 (and it is Gray again who achieves the decisive point with an overbearing attack from zone four). Down by two sets for Savino Del Bene you need a company to be able to get back into the game. Barbolini takes away Alberti and puts on Lubian, while Musso confirms the sextet that did so much good in the first two stages of the game. Malinov tries to take his companions by the hand, Busto perhaps relaxes a little too much and makes too few mistakes and lowers his offensive percentages. The Unet tries the comeback and comes up to minus one (20-19). At the best, however, comes the partial of 5-0 for Savino which allows the Scandiccesi to extend the game. Absorbed the blow, here Busto Arsizio restarts with the fourth inserted and Scandicci struggles to keep this frenzied pace. In a short time the score reads 9-15 with Bosetti and Stevanovic, both ex of this match, who manage to do everything well, also supported by a difficult-to-stop Gray. Antropova and Angeloni, the changes decided by Barbolini, are not enough to give the shock. Getting back from the shallows is very difficult for those who find themselves under 11-18 … And in fact Savino Del Bene can’t make it and is forced to surrender to the opponents for 3-1 (19-25 the score of the fourth).