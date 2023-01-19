Bergamo – If no one at the “Gewiss Stadium” suffered from the cold, despite the copious snowfall and the two degrees marked by the mercury column, the credit goes to Atalanta and Spezia. Orobici and eaglets gave the fans who flocked to the stands an eighth final of the Italian Cup full of chances and, above all, goals. In the end, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men win the day, capable of establishing themselves for 5-2 at the end of ninety minutes well played by both teams.

Italian Cup, Atalanta-Spezia 5-2. The video commentary



The match

Opening the goal dance in the freezing Bergamo afternoon is Ademola Lookman. The former Leicester striker is good at being found in the right place at the right time, depositing one of the easiest balls of his career into the net. More complicated, and beautiful, is instead the doubling of the Nerazzurri 11 himself, who arrived on 11 just two laps after the first. The exchange with Zapata on the edge of the area is authoritative, as is the midfielder who beats Zovko for the second time. Not even a quarter of an hour has passed since the kick-off and for Spezia it seems already the middle of the night.

As has already happened several other times this season, however, it is Mbala Nzola who brings the light back to the eagle’s home. The outside strike that launches Ekdal face to face with Musso should be seen in football schools. The result is the one-two goal signed by the Swedish midfielder. At this point Gotti’s men regained their courage, and immediately tried to get back on track with a good shot by Kovalenko. The feeling is to be in front of a roller coaster game, where anything can happen. And so, exactly, it happens. In the 26th minute it was Hateboer, the Atalanta captain, who restored the distances by closing yet another action well orchestrated by Gasperini’s men with a goal. Only ten minutes later, however, it is Green who rediscovers personal joy and keeps the eagles afloat.

Photos from the match

Atalanta-Spezia, the photos of the match

The photographs taken during the Atalanta-Spezia match, eighth final of the Italian Cup.





The second half, opened by a good opportunity for Nzola, fails to settle along the lines of the first forty-five minutes. But, to tell the truth, it was difficult. Spezia, however always well disposed on the pitch, loosens up the pace and Atalanta, strengthened by a higher technical rate in the whole squad, takes advantage of it first to legitimize the advantage and then to close the accounts with the usual Hojlund. The young Dane, who had already scored at the “Picco” in the championship match on 4 January, made his way between the white shirts and unleashed the left-footed fireball into the net which, in the 71st minute, sent everyone into the locker room.

The rest is an inexorable passage towards the final triple whistle, with Ampadu who, with time running out, runs into the unfortunate own goal which decrees the final 5-2.

Luca Gotti’s Spezia then greets the Italian Cup in the round of 16. The head of the eagles, who have opened a record streak of five consecutive results in the championship, now goes to the important match on Sunday, when the “Peak” will reach the Rome of Jose Mourinho.

The arrival of the eaglets at the stadium

Italian Cup, Atalanta-Spezia: the arrival of the eagles at the stadium





Gotti: “We stayed in the game until 4-2”

“We made several mistakes after staying in the match until 4-2”: this is how Luca Gotti comments on Spezia’s elimination in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup in Bergamo: “In a match like this, where there is great pressure from a team like Atalanta, we have to try to manage the pitch with the Holms and the Nzolas we have not suffered the tide that Atalanta knows how to create“, specifies the Juventus coach. The analysis of the weak points of the afternoon follows: “The left chain with Kovalenko, Esposito, Moutinho and Nikolaou suffered more than it should, but the team’s initial attitude was very good – he continues Gotti -. In the first half we were good at staying in the game. At 3-2 down I thought we could have taken it back, we took away some security from Atalanta. Compared to the 2-2 in the league, the defensive outings have changed and we suffered the difference in kilos and centimeters”. Half-way promotion for the new transfer market: “Esposito has great personality and ball management, I liked the impact . We have to discuss with the boy the preventive positions, the beautiful plays but ends in themselves and those that instead hurt the opponents. You don’t ask everything and immediately of a boy in his first minutes in a context of this type “. Finally, on the choices:” Zurkowski is not physically well, he was not in a condition to enter the field. I have given space to those who have had less up to now – concludes Gotti -. Green did what he could, between quality play and the goal. For the next twenty games that remain in the season, all the elements of the squad are needed, which is large.”