Italian cuisine is confirmed as the best in the world. To say it – and reiterate it – for 2022 it is once again TasteAtlasone of the most famous experiential travel guides for the traditional food of the world, which collects authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles on popular ingredients and dishes. For the guide, Italy lead the games with a score of 4.72 out of a possible 5, based on the votes on the portal relating to the most popular dishes, products and drinks. Yet, in the top ten there are also the USA and Turkey, despite the common places.