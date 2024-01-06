Italy's Court of Cassation posthumously acquits Maradona of tax evasion charges

The Italian Court of Cassation has posthumously acquitted former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona of tax evasion. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the athlete's lawyer Angelo Pisani.

According to him, the court recognized that “there is no evidence of tax evasion.” The lawyer recalled that in Italy they tried to recover 40 million euros from the football player, who played for Napoli in the late 1980s. “This story can be declared over. Maradona doesn’t owe the Italian tax authorities anything,” he said.

Diego Maradona is known for his performances for Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Newell's Old Boys. As a member of the Argentina national team, he became the world champion in 1986. The Argentine is considered one of the greatest players in the history of football. He died in November 2020 at the age of 60 from acute heart failure.